http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1323.42 $/oz Change: 4.78
Pt 965.00 $/oz Change: 13.09
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Washington|Energy|Energy Fuels|Environment|Exploration|Gas|Grand Canyon Trust|Mining|Nuclear|Power|Vane Minerals|Water|United States|Conservation Groups|Mining|Radon Gas|Showed Mining|Uranium Mining Claims|Donald Trump|Ken Salazar|Luke Popovich|Roger Clark|Ryan Zinke|Operations|Arizona|Utah|Southeastern Utah
|Energy|Environment|Exploration|Gas|Mining|Nuclear|Power|Water||||Operations||
washington|energy|energy-fuels|environment|exploration|gas|grand-canyon-trust|mining|nuclear|power|vane-minerals|water|united-states|conservation-groups|mining-industry-term|radon-gas|showed-mining|uranium-mining-claims|donald-trump-person|ken-salazar|luke-popovich|roger-clark|ryan-zinke|operations|arizona|utah|southeastern-utah-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

US miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

US miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon

10th March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

WASHINGTON – The US mining industry asked the US Supreme Court on Friday to overturn an Obama-era rule that prohibits the mining of uranium on public lands adjacent to the Grand Canyon National Park.

The National Mining Association (NMA) and the American Exploration and Mining Association (AEMA) filed petitions asking the court to reverse the Obama administration's 2012 ban on new uranium mining claims on more than one-million acres of public land adjacent to the canyon.

Advertisement

In 2012, Ken Salazar, then the secretary of the interior, instituted the ban for 20 years on the public lands that the Havasupai tribe relies on for water. The ban was upheld by the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in December.

NMA spokesman Luke Popovich said his organization was challenging Salazar's constitutional authority to declare the large land withdrawal, and he said uranium mining does not harm the land.

Advertisement

"There is scant evidence that uranium mining outside the park boundaries poses any threat to either the environment or visitor experience," Popovich said. He said Salazar ignored a finding by the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management that showed mining would have little impact.

Conservation groups disagreed and said the ban should remain in place until scientists have time to study the contamination risks. "Is it worth gambling the future of the Grand Canyon to allow private companies to line their pockets when the risks to groundwater are unknown?" said Roger Clark, a program director at the Grand Canyon Trust.

Currently the global uranium market is so flooded that mining in the United States for the mineral used in nuclear power plants and nuclear weapons is not profitable. But that could change as the administration of President Donald Trump is considering protections on the mineral that could increase demand for domestically mined uranium.

Last month uranium miner Energy Fuels said it had won federal approvals to expand operations at two mines in southeastern Utah after years of challenges from conservation groups worried about emissions of radon gas.

Other companies have urged Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to reverse the 2012 ban. Last May, Vane Minerals, a company in Arizona, told Zinke in a letter the company would appreciate it if he could begin the process to "terminate" the ban. A copy of the letter was seen by Reuters.

Vane did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the letter. The Interior Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the letter or the petitions.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.683 1.47s - 315pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close