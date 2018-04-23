http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.08 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 12.35 Change: 0.00
Au 1326.40 $/oz Change: -5.40
Pt 920.00 $/oz Change: -3.70
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Moscow|Washington|Business|RUSAL|United Company Rusal Plc|US Treasury Department|United States|Aluminum Producer|Oleg Deripaska|Steven Mnuchin
|Business||||
moscow|washington|business|rusal|united-company-rusal-plc|us-treasury-department-company|united-states|aluminum-producer|oleg-deripaska|steven-mnuchin
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

US grants reprieve to Rusal, says will weigh impact on allies

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

US grants reprieve to Rusal, says will weigh impact on allies

23rd April 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

WASHINGTON – The United States on Monday opened the door to sanctions relief for Russian aluminum producer United Company Rusal Plc, saying it was considering a company bid to avoid US sanctions and would weigh the impact on American allies and partners.

The news sent shares in Rusal, one of the world's largest aluminum companies, up more than 13%.

Advertisement

In a statement, the US Treasury Department said Americans have until October 23 to wind down their business with Rusal and that the United States was not trying to harm those who depend on the company.

"RUSAL has felt the impact of US sanctions because of its entanglement with Oleg Deripaska, but the US government is not targeting the hardworking people who depend on RUSAL and its subsidiaries," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Advertisement

The United States could provide sanctions relief if Deripaska ceded control of the company, the department said.

Washington imposed sanctions on Rusal earlier this month citing ties to Deripaska, who is among seven Russian oligarchs sanctioned as part of larger action targeting Moscow's "malign activities" around the world.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.391 1.245s - 597pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close