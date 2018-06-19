http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.02 Change: -0.45
R/$ = 13.87 Change: -0.44
Au 1279.16 $/oz Change: -1.14
Pt 880.00 $/oz Change: -5.48
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Urban Barry gold camp gold explorers merge

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Urban Barry gold camp gold explorers merge

19th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX-V-listed junior Bonterra Resources and Metanor Resources have struck a merger agreement to create an advanced Canadian gold exploration and development company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bonterra will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in Metanor for C$0.73 in equity consideration, at an exchange ratio of 1.6039 Bonterra shares, for each Metanor share.

Advertisement

Following the acquisition, Bonterra shareholders will hold some 58% of the combined company with Metanor shareholders holding the balance.

The combined entity will have one of the largest contiguous land packages located in the Urban Barry gold camp, in Quebec, and will control three high-grade gold deposits in the form of the Gladiator, Bachelor and Barry deposits, as well as significant regional priority targets with resource upside potential.

“Bonterra has been an extremely successful exploration company and must continue to evolve and participate in growth opportunities. We have quickly and efficiently discovered and developed the Gladiator deposit over the past two years, and now look to put our exploration skills and experience to work on the larger combined land package,” Bonterra president and CEO Nav Dhaliwal said on Monday.

Advertisement

“We believe we will be able to develop a much larger and more significant resource profile within the Urban Barry camp. The availability and ownership of a permitted and expandable processing facility certainly places Bonterra in an excellent position to rapidly and cost effectively become a significant Quebec-based gold producer."

Metanor interim CEO and chairperson Greg Gibson said that combining two, arguably undervalued, companies, was extremely beneficial and logical in a number of ways.

“Resource growth, exploration synergies and de-risking the path to production are all considerations, as well as potential to access different and larger markets and shareholders. I look forward to working with the Bonterra team, as the combined effort provides the opportunity to create significant shareholder value,” Gibson said.

Ahead of completing the Metanor acquisition, Bonterra will spin out its Larder Lake assets, in Ontario, to create a new exploration opportunity for its shareholders, with a market capitalisation of some C$7-million.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.266 1.866s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close