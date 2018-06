By: Martin Creamer

Diamond-mining company De Beers Consolidated Mines (DBCM) has concluded the process of selecting six local black economic empowerment (BEE) partners as part of an impressive R600-million-to-R700-million, eight-year transport empowerment initiative at the Venetia diamond mine in South Africa’s Limpopo province, where the Anglo American group company is at an advanced stage of investing $2-billion in an underground project, which will extend the life of this high-value operation to 2045. The Venetia Employee Bussing Empowerment transaction involves the creation of two separate BEE bussing companies to transport 3 500 employees and contractors from the labour-sending areas of Musina and Blouberg on 48 busses to and from the Venetia mine, which operates 24/7, 365 days a year. (Also watch attached Creamer Media video.) →