http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.94 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 12.21 Change: -0.03
Au 1334.29 $/oz Change: 6.17
Pt 1013.50 $/oz Change: 15.43
 
Home / World News / Europe← Back
Ankara|Gold|Istanbul|Turkey|Bank|Cagdas Kucukemiroglu
Gold||||
ankara|gold|istanbul|turkey|bank|cagdas-kucukemiroglu
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Turkish gold imports hit record 370 t in 2017 – Borsa Istanbul

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Turkish gold imports hit record 370 t in 2017 – Borsa Istanbul

19th January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ANKARA – Gold imports to Turkey hit a record 370 t in 2017, more than trebling from 106.1 t, data from Borsa Istanbul showed.

This was the highest level of imports since the data was made available in 1995 and well above the previous record of 302 t set in 2013.

Advertisement

Imports in December alone reached 49.3 t, up 34% year-on-year.

Cagdas Kucukemiroglu, an Istanbul-based analyst with consultancy Metals Focus, said cheap credit made available through a government policy aimed at boosting small businesses had made its way into gold, while stronger economic growth had also bolstered demand.

Advertisement

That increase in buying pushed premiums in the Turkish market up as high as $5/oz to $6/oz for brief periods over the summer, against $1.50/oz to $2/oz currently, he said.

"The central bank also resumed increasing their gold holdings," he said. "They increased by 86 t since May 5 through the end of 2017."

Spot gold prices last year posted their biggest annual gain since 2010, rising 13%.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.351 1.132s - 605pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close