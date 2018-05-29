http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.59 Change: -0.10
R/$ = 12.63 Change: -0.17
Au 1302.40 $/oz Change: 5.25
Pt 907.50 $/oz Change: 2.58
 
Home / Sector News / Oil and Gas← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Tullow Oil picks Australia's Worley Parsons for Kenya contract

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Tullow Oil picks Australia's Worley Parsons for Kenya contract

29th May 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Tullow Oil has awarded an engineering design contract for oil production in its northern Kenyan blocs to Australia's Worley Parsons, a Kenyan petroleum ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kenya this month moved a step closer to full production at the blocs when the local government and the national government agreed on revenue sharing. The blocs, Kenya's only source of oil so far, are estimated to contain 750-million barrels.

Advertisement

Andrew Kamau, principal secretary in the ministry of petroleum and mining, did not provide more details on the engineering design contract.

Tullow and its partner Africa Oil discovered commercial reserves in the Lokichar basin in 2012. French oil producer Total has since taken a 25 percent stake.

Advertisement

Tullow, which operates the blocs, and Worley Parsons, were not immediately available for comment.

On Sunday, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to wave off a convoy of trucks carrying crude oil, marking the start of small scale exports meant to help the firms carry out technical studies like oil well flow rates ahead of full production in 2021/22.

The agreement on revenue sharing will pave the way for the passage of a much delayed law on petroleum production, allowing Tullow to start shipping oil, which has been held in storage tanks for a year as it waited for the law.

The government and the firms involved in the blocs earlier this month also awarded an engineering design contract for a new pipeline.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.478 0.932s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close