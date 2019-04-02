http://www.miningweekly.com
Tshipi achieves record full-year export volumes

2nd April 2019

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining’s Tshipi Borwa mine in, in South Africa, met its sales target of 3.51-million tonnes of manganese for the 2019 financial year.

ASX-listed Jupiter Mines, which has a 49.9% beneficial interest in Tshipi é Ntle, has reported that this resulted in record export volumes.

During the quarter ended February 28, manganese volumes transported by road to Durban were increased considerably to cater for the new Durban rail channel that was reallocated to other manganese producers during the previous quarter.

Tshipi é Ntle posted a A$379-million net profit for the 2019 financial year and paid dividends of R3.21-billion to its shareholders.

Meanwhile, at Jupiter’s Central Yilgarn iron-ore projects, no exploration or development activities were undertaken at either of the Mount Ida or Mount Mason project areas during the quarter ended February 28.

As previously announced, Jupiter has started a strategic review to realise value from its iron-ore projects, in light of the current iron-ore market conditions.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

