Troy Resources delivers sizeable production in January

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - South America-focused gold miner Troy Resources achieved gold production of 6 124 oz in January, in line with budget and at a similar level to the previous month's production of 6 224 oz.

The production for both these months was impacted by a mill closure for two days to undertake the completion of the mill reline.

Advertisement



The ore stockpile at Karouni, in Guyana, remained at around 132 000 t, which represented more than five weeks of mill production.

Meanwhile, Troy said it continued drilling its Spearpoint prospect last month, with all holes in the programme having now been completed. All assay results were expected to be received by the end of February.

Advertisement



Troy MD Ken Nilsson said that without any unscheduled mill issues and with the high-grade ore continuing to be processed, the company expected gold production to continue at these levels.