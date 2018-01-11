http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.00 Change: -0.09
R/$ = 12.45 Change: -0.01
Au 1320.90 $/oz Change: 83.06
Pt 984.00 $/oz Change: 106.50
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Mining|Resources|Troy Resources|Karouni Plant|Christmas|New Year's Day|Drilling
Gold||Mining|Resources||||Drilling
gold|johannesburg|mining|resources|troy-resources|karouni-plant|christmas|new-years-day|drilling
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Troy delivers highest production since March 2016 quarter

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Troy delivers highest production since March 2016 quarter

11th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Troy Resources produced 6 224 oz of gold during December 2017, bringing the company’s quarterly production to 16 109 oz.

Not only was this a 17% month-on-month increase, but it was also 25%, or 3 224 oz, higher than the three months ended September and marked the highest quarterly production since the March 2016 quarter.

Advertisement

The increased production was a result of the company having "gained access to higher grade material from Smarts 3 and 4 ore bodies,” Troy said in a statement on Thursday.

On an annualised basis, the December production figure would see Troy produce about 75 000 oz of gold; however, an unscheduled partial mill re-line resulted in a mill closure for two days.

Advertisement

The ore stockpile at Karouni is now more than 125 000 t, which has the company well prepared for the rainy season. This represents more than five weeks of mill production.

Average grade of the stockpile was estimated at 1.55 g/t gold, which equates to total contained gold of 6 250 oz. About 25% of the stockpile is high-grade ore with an average grade of 3.23 g/t gold.

Mining is focused on maintaining the grade milled as high as possible and preferentially processing the high-grade stocks.

In the absence of any unscheduled mill issues and with the high-grade ore continuing to be processed, the company was expecting gold production for ensuing months to continue at these levels.

Meanwhile, Troy continued the drilling of its Spearpoint prospect located only about 350 m to the north of the Karouni plant. Drilling stopped for a short break over the Christmas/New Year period, but has now resumed.

At month’s end, eight reverse circulation drill holes out of the proposed 22-hole programme had been completed. First assay results are expected to be received during January.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.33 1.176s - 554pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close