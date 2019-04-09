Trevali appoints Vale COO Grimbeek its new CEO

Base metals miner Trevali Mining has named mining engineer Ricus Grimbeek its president and CEO to take over from Mark Cruise on April 23.

Grimbreek, who holds a degree from South Africa’s University of Pretoria, is a mining executive with nearly three decades of experience in the resources industry.

Before joining Trevali, he was COO of Vale Base Metals North Atlantic and prior to that, he was president and COO of South32 Australia, overseeing operations in Australia and Colombia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ricus Grimbeek as Trevali’s president and CEO,” said Trevali chairperson Jessica McDonald.

“Ricus brings extensive global experience to Trevali, both as a corporate executive and as a mine operator, and has a proven track record of operating safe and efficient businesses with a focus on asset optimisation and strong cost performance. He combines deep knowledge of mining processes and technology, and decades of hands-on global mining experience, with a progressive approach to mining that places a high priority on safety, sustainability and responsibility.

“The board is confident that Ricus is the right leader to unite our assets with a common focus on operational optimisation to efficiently grow production and enhance value for all stakeholders,” said McDonald.

Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals company with four mines: the 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick in Canada, and the wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru.