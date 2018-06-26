Trans-Siberian’s Asacha licence extended to 2024

The Russian State Suboil Agency (Rosendra) has approved the extension of Aim-listed Trans-Siberian Gold’s mining licence at the Asacha gold mine for a further six years, the mining company announced on Tuesday.
The extended licence will expire on December 31, 2024.
The Asacha mine, in Kamchatka, Far East Russia, produced 36 714 oz in the 2017 and is forecast to produce between 36 000 oz and 40 000 oz in 2018.
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online
