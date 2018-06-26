http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.83 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 13.57 Change: 0.02
Au 1255.92 $/oz Change: -11.41
Pt 859.00 $/oz Change: -14.86
 
Home / World News / Europe← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Trans-Siberian’s Asacha licence extended to 2024

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Trans-Siberian’s Asacha licence extended to 2024

26th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Russian State Suboil Agency (Rosendra) has approved the extension of Aim-listed Trans-Siberian Gold’s mining licence at the Asacha gold mine for a further six years, the mining company announced on Tuesday.

The extended licence will expire on December 31, 2024.

The Asacha mine, in Kamchatka, Far East Russia, produced 36 714 oz in the 2017 and is forecast to produce between 36 000 oz and 40 000 oz in 2018. 

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.356 0.897s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close