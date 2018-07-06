http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1255.31 $/oz Change: 2.02
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -1.29
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Toro raises A$3.8m

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Toro raises A$3.8m

6th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Uranium developer Toro Energy has raised A$3.8-million through a share purchase plan.

The company on Friday said that it will issue more than 153.2-million shares.

Advertisement

The funds raised will be applied to technological advancements to reduce the capital and operating expenses in the uranium process flowsheet at the Wiluna project, in Western Australia, as well as advancing gold exploration at the Yandal project, and for working capital.

“The board is very pleased with the results of the share purchase plan, which have exceeded our expectations at the time it was launched,” said Toro executive chairperson Richard Homsany.

Advertisement

“The funds raised position the company well to add shareholder value by undertaking further testwork that has the potential to reduce production costs for the Wiluna uranium project and by advancing the Yandal gold project.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.185 0.82s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close