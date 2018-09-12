http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.43 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 15.05 Change: 0.00
Au 1193.84 $/oz Change: -2.56
Pt 786.50 $/oz Change: -4.96
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Toro Gold reports promising drilling results to extend Senegal mine’s life

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Toro Gold reports promising drilling results to extend Senegal mine’s life

12th September 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Gold miner Toro Gold has reported highlights from its 60-hole 15 000 m core drilling programme that is under way at its 90%-owned Mako gold mine, in Senegal, including 19.5 m at 3.4 g/t gold from 193.4 m. 

The programme is targeting mineralisation underneath the current openpit that has the potential to extend the life of the mine.

Advertisement

Other highlights include 19.5 m at 3 g/t gold from 224 m, including 9 m at 5.6 g/t gold from 235 m; 25.5 m at 2.3 g/t gold from 247.5 m; 19.5 m at 2.3 g/t gold from 229.2 m; 15 m at 2.3 g/t gold from 239.7 m; and 19.5 m at 2 g/t gold from 232.1 m.

The drilling programme is scheduled for completion by the end of September.

Advertisement

The main objective of the drilling programme is to investigate the potential to extend the openpit’s life through exploration of the main mineralised lode beneath the current final pit design.

In addition, some deeper drill holes have been sited to investigate the potential for underground mining targeting a southwest plunging zone of mineralisation at SW Petowal and a steeply plunging zone at NE Petowal.

Toro Gold chief exploration officer Howard Bills said an updated independent mineral resource estimate should be completed in the last quarter of the year.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.765 2.436s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close