Toro Gold reports promising drilling results to extend Senegal mine’s life

Gold miner Toro Gold has reported highlights from its 60-hole 15 000 m core drilling programme that is under way at its 90%-owned Mako gold mine, in Senegal, including 19.5 m at 3.4 g/t gold from 193.4 m.

The programme is targeting mineralisation underneath the current openpit that has the potential to extend the life of the mine.

Other highlights include 19.5 m at 3 g/t gold from 224 m, including 9 m at 5.6 g/t gold from 235 m; 25.5 m at 2.3 g/t gold from 247.5 m; 19.5 m at 2.3 g/t gold from 229.2 m; 15 m at 2.3 g/t gold from 239.7 m; and 19.5 m at 2 g/t gold from 232.1 m.

The drilling programme is scheduled for completion by the end of September.

The main objective of the drilling programme is to investigate the potential to extend the openpit’s life through exploration of the main mineralised lode beneath the current final pit design.

In addition, some deeper drill holes have been sited to investigate the potential for underground mining targeting a southwest plunging zone of mineralisation at SW Petowal and a steeply plunging zone at NE Petowal.

Toro Gold chief exploration officer Howard Bills said an updated independent mineral resource estimate should be completed in the last quarter of the year.