TNG’s Mt Peake project gains NT environmental approval

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Strategic metals company TNG has completed the environmental impact assessment process for the Mt Peake vanadium/titanium/iron project, in the Northern Territory, allowing the company to move into the implementation phase of the project.

The Northern Territory Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved the assessment report for Mt Peake, which advances the project to the mining approval phase.

Advertisement



TNG said on Thursday that it would start work to finalise its mine management plan, which would incorporate recommendations made by the Northern Territory EPA.

Commenting on the environmental approval, MD Paul Burton said that it was “great news to start off the New Year".