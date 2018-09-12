http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1195.60 $/oz Change: -0.80
Pt 792.00 $/oz Change: 0.54
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Gold|Perth|Exploration|Las Antas|PROJECT|Surface|Vista Gold|Peru|Peru’s PanAmerican Highway|Gold Processing Facility
Gold||Exploration|PROJECT|Surface||||
gold|perth|exploration|las-antas|project|surface|vista-gold|peru|perus-panamerican-highway|gold-processing-facility
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Titan could earn into Peru gold

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Titan could earn into Peru gold

12th September 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Titan Minerals could potentially acquire an 85% interest in the Las Antas gold project, in Peru, after negotiations with a private Peruvian company.

Subject to the execution of a formal binding earn-in agreement, Titan could earn an initial 60% interest in the project by spending $2-million in exploration over a two-year period, and by paying the vendor $450 000.

Advertisement

On the delivery of a sole-funded feasibility study, Titan would take its interest in Las Antas from 60% to 70%. The company will be granted the option to acquire an additional 15% ownership in the project through staged earn-ins totalling $2.5-million.

Las Antas is 80 km east of Peru’s PanAmerican highway, and well within trucking distance of Titan’s Tulin and Vista gold processing facility. The project has an extensive zone of intense hydrothermal alterations at surface, and has been subject to early state exploration through to 1998, before exploration ceased.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.159 0.952s - 260pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close