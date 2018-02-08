Thor Mining’s ASX shares in trading halt

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim- and ASX-listed Thor Mining’s shares have been placed in a trading halt on the Australian bourse, pending a resource announcement on the Kapunda copper project, north-east of Adelaide, in which the company can earn up to a 45% interest.

Thor has been advised that ASX-listed Terramin Australia will shortly be announcing a Joint Ore Reserves Committee 2012 inferred resource for the part of the deposit amenable to in-situ recovery methods, which is larger than the 1992 mineral resource estimate.

The company shares are expected to resume trading on February 12.

Trading in the company's ordinary shares will continue on Aim during this period.