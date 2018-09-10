Thiess wins Nickel West contract

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining services provider Thiess has been awarded a A$190-million underground mining contract for the Leinster project, in Western Australia, from BHP’s Nickel West division.

The contract would span a minimum of 24 months, and will include the provision of a full range of underground mining services and equipment to support the mine’s lateral development and associated ore production, ASX-listed CIMIC said on Monday.

Thiess has been working at Leinster since 2016.



