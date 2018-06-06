http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1299.30 $/oz Change: 7.57
Pt 907.00 $/oz Change: 9.98
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Maputo|Natal|Polokwane|Business|Electrical|Financial|Freight|Mining|Pipe|Projects|rail|Screening|Transnet|Swaziland|Maintenance|Problematic Infrastructure|Telecommunications|Infrastructure|Transnet Freight Rail|Operations|Pipe
|Business|Electrical|Financial|Freight|Mining|Pipe|Projects|rail|Screening|Transnet||Maintenance||Infrastructure||Operations|Pipe
maputo|natal|polokwane|business|electrical|financial|freight|mining|pipe-company|projects|rail|screening|transnet|swaziland|maintenance|problematic-infrastructure|telecommunications|infrastructure|transnet-freight-rail|operations|pipe
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

TFR’s MMC business unit to conduct national maintenance in June

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

TFR’s MMC business unit to conduct national maintenance in June

6th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Transnet Freight Rail’s (TFR’s) Mineral Mining and Chrome (MMC) business unit, which is responsible for yearly planned maintenance where major capital replacement activities are implemented, will hold its financial year shutdown from June 7 to 13.

This presents an opportunity to catch up on the maintenance backlog and to replace obsolete, problematic infrastructure and upgrade projects in line with the expected volume growth.

Advertisement

“This year, we will be taking occupations from Phalaborwa, in Limpopo, to Kaapmuiden and Komatipoort, both in Mpumalanga, to Nsezi, in KwaZulu-Natal, Swaziland and Maputo, Polokwane, in Limpopo, and the Koedoespoort area, in Gauteng. The extensive maintenance regime will also include Isando, in Gauteng,” TFR reported on Wednesday.

The scope of maintenance work includes permanent way, technical support, electrical, signals and telecommunications.

Advertisement

Some of the major activities will include the replacement of 19 410 sleepers; the replacement of 17.3 km of rail; screening of 32.2 km of track; the tamping of 152 km of track; formation rehabilitation of 2.1 km; the replacement of seven turnouts; and the replacement of one pipe culvert.

There are currently 59 temporary speed restrictions imposed on MMC lines owing to various network failures, where shutdown activities will be taking place.

On completion of the shutdown, 18 of the speed restrictions will be removed, which will improve assets’ turnaround time and reduce derailment risks.

“Transnet continues to invest millions towards ensuring reduction in incidents that disrupt train operations. This is to enable the utility’s strategic intent of attracting more rail-friendly cargo,” said Transnet.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.195 1.004s - 258pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close