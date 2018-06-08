http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1299.21 $/oz Change: 0.85
Pt 898.50 $/oz Change: -8.59
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

TerraCom secures more offtake for Blair Athol

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

TerraCom secures more offtake for Blair Athol

8th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior TerraCom has secured coal offtake from its Blair Athol mine, in Queensland, for the June quarter.

The company said on Friday that the coal sales volumes and prices for the June quarter were in line with forecasts, which would ensure that TerraCom completed the financial year strongly.

Advertisement

In addition, TerraCom has secured sales for 520 000 t of coal, at a forecast average price of $92/t, and will be looking to lock a further 130 000 t of sales in the coming weeks, to complete the quarter forecast sales of 650 000 t.

The company said that the September quarter forecast average selling price was expected to deliver a margin of more than $54/t.

Advertisement

TerraCom acquired the Blair Athol mine in May last year, and started production in August.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.199 0.851s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close