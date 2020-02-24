https://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1660.86 $/oz Change: 29.17
Pt 971.17 $/oz Change: -10.32
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

TerraCom makes a play for African bauxite

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

TerraCom makes a play for African bauxite

24th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed TerraCom is continuing its acquisition spree in Africa, with the company signing a binding term sheet for the acquisition of bauxite developer Anglo African Minerals (AAM).

AAM’s bauxite resources are located in the Republic of Guinea, consisting of three development projects, including the 70-million-tonne Forward African Resource (FAR) project, the 450-million-tonne Societe Miniere d’Alumine (Somalu) project, and the 865-million-tonne Tougue Bauxite and Alumina Corporations (Toubal) project.

Advertisement

TerraCom told shareholders on Monday that the company’s initial focus would be on the development of the FAR project, which is situated in close proximity to existing rail infrastructure, allowing for the completion of an export supply chain. The project is expected to be in production at an initial rate of three-million tonnes a year, between 13 and 16 months from the start of development activities, increasing to five-million tonnes a year over the subsequent 12 months.

“This is a very sensible deal for TerraCom shareholders and endorses our entry into Africa to further diversify our geographic and commodity base through an exciting and highly rewarding emerging market sector,” said TerraCom chairperson Wal King.

Advertisement

The acquisition of AAM is subject to customary conditions precedent, including a due diligence and regulatory approvals. In return for an exclusivity period until the end of August this year, TerraCom has agreed to pay a $500 000 refundable deposit over all the AAM assets.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.209 1.072s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close