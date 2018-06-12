http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.53 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.17 Change: -0.01
Au 1298.07 $/oz Change: 1.76
Pt 906.50 $/oz Change: -0.49
 
Home / World News / Asia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Tawana/Alliance merger powers ahead

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Tawana/Alliance merger powers ahead

12th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The merger between ASX-listed Tawana Resources and Singapore-listed Alliance Mineral Assets has been given the green light by both the Singapore Exchange and the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board.

The two companies in April announced their merger intentions to create a midtier lithium producer with a market cap of A$446-million. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Alliance will acquire all the issued shares of Tawana for 1.10 Alliance shares for every Tawana share held.

Advertisement

The merger provided the potential for a simplified single-ownership structure for the Bald Hill project, in Western Australia, which was currently the subject of a joint venture agreement between the two companies.

An Alliance shareholder meeting is scheduled for August 21, while Tawana’s scheme meeting is scheduled for August 23. The merger is expected to be implemented on September 13, with Alliance expected to list on the ASX on September 14.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:3.574 4.423s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close