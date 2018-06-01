Tawana shareholders to vote on proposed demerger of noncore assets in July

Shareholders of ASX- and JSE-listed Tawana Resources will vote on the proposed demerger of the company’s noncore assets on July 6.

The proposed demerger, first announced in March, will involve a capital reduction and distribution which will be satisfied by an in-specie distribution of 85% of the shares in Cowan Lithium.

The demerger will see Cowan Lithium hold all of the interests in the Cowan and Yallari lithium projects, in Western Australia, as well as the Mofe Creek iron-ore project and certain other South African interests.



