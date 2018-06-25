Tango mobilises additional processing equipment for processing Oena tailings

Diversified junior miner Tango Mining has produced 95 diamonds, weighing 152.63 ct, at its Oena alluvial diamond operation, in South Africa’s Northern Cape province, for the production period ending June 14.

The diamonds were sold at an average price of $973.13/ct and included a 10.23 ct diamond that sold for $1 464.32/ct.

Advertisement



Diamond production from Oena, since Tango acquired the mine, including production from both run-of-mine material, as well as pan tailings, now totals 2 019 ct that have been sold at an average price of $1 106/ct.

Meanwhile, the company has acquired and mobilised a processing plant, comprising two 16 ft pans with a combined capacity of 120 t/h, to the Oena diamond mine.

Advertisement



The plant, including a new 260 kVA diesel generator, will be used to process pan tailings and bantam material left on site from previous mining operations.

Commissioning of the plant is on schedule, said Tango, and will begin on June 27.

The plant will be used in conjunction with Bluedust 7’s existing mining and processing equipment on site to increase production capacity that is specifically focused on tailings.