http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1267.14 $/oz Change: -0.96
Pt 868.50 $/oz Change: 4.33
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Africa|Diamonds|Diesel|Generator|Mining|Tango Mining|Africa|South Africa|Equipment|Junior Miner|Mining|Operations|Diesel
Africa|Diamonds|Diesel|Generator|Mining||Africa||Equipment||Operations|
africa-company|diamonds|diesel-company|generator|mining|tango-mining-company|africa|south-africa|equipment|junior-miner|mining-industry-term|operations|diesel
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Tango mobilises additional processing equipment for processing Oena tailings

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Tango mobilises additional processing equipment for processing Oena tailings

25th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Diversified junior miner Tango Mining has produced 95 diamonds, weighing 152.63 ct, at its Oena alluvial diamond operation, in South Africa’s Northern Cape province, for the production period ending June 14.

The diamonds were sold at an average price of $973.13/ct and included a 10.23 ct diamond that sold for $1 464.32/ct.

Advertisement

Diamond production from Oena, since Tango acquired the mine, including production from both run-of-mine material, as well as pan tailings, now totals 2 019 ct that have been sold at an average price of $1 106/ct.

Meanwhile, the company has acquired and mobilised a processing plant, comprising two 16 ft pans with a combined capacity of 120 t/h, to the Oena diamond mine.

Advertisement

The plant, including a new 260 kVA diesel generator, will be used to process pan tailings and bantam material left on site from previous mining operations.

Commissioning of the plant is on schedule, said Tango, and will begin on June 27.

The plant will be used in conjunction with Bluedust 7’s existing mining and processing equipment on site to increase production capacity that is specifically focused on tailings.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.179 0.973s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close