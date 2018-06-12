Tahoe’s Clayton passes baton to James Voorhees

http://www.miningweekly.com
12th June 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

Precious metals miner Tahoe Resources has appointed mining engineer and founding director James Voorhees as its new president and CEO, succeeding Ronald Clayton, who is retiring on Friday.

Voorhees has been a director of the company since its inception in 2010 and he will remain on the board following this appointment.

He has more than 30 years of experience in mine design, permitting, construction, operations and management of numerous properties in jurisdictions throughout the world. As VP and COO of Glamis Gold, Voorhees led that company's mine-building successes from 1999 until the Goldcorp merger in 2006, including the San Martin, Marigold, El Sauzal, Marlin and Peñasquito mines. Prior to Glamis, Voorhees held various operating and executive positions with Newmont and other predecessor companies.

“Given Jim's broad industry experience and his role as a founding director of Tahoe, he is uniquely qualified and prepared to lead the company into the future,” executive chairperson Kevin McArthur said.

He also extended his best wishes to Clayton, whose legacy at Tahoe includes the permitting, construction and start-up of the Escobal mine, in Guatemala.

The mine, however, was shut down in July last year, following a court-ordered suspension of the mining permit. Voorhees said that he would seek to restart Escobal “at the earliest opportunity”.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

