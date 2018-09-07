Tahoe restarts operations at La Arena

TSX- and NYSE-listed Tahoe Resources has restarted mining operations at the La Arena mine, in Peru, after protestors from a nearby community agreed to a formal dialogue with the company.

Mining operations were suspended for eight days as a result of a protest over the alleged impacts of dust and vibration from blasting activities at La Arena on the La Ramada community.

Advertisement



The suspension, combined with a labour strike in the second quarter, will result in production at La Arena coming in at the lower-end of its guidance for the year, Tahoe said on Friday. The mine is forecast to produce between 160 000 oz and 185 000 oz in 2018.

The dialogue between Tahoe and the La Ramada community is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Mines.