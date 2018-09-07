http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1196.21 $/oz Change: -3.31
Pt 782.50 $/oz Change: -11.58
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Energy|Mining|Ramada|Resources|Tahoe Resources|Peru|La Arena|La Arena Mine|Mining|Operations
Energy|Mining|Resources|||||Operations
energy|mining|ramada|resources|tahoe-resources|peru|la-arena|la-arena-mine|mining-industry-term|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Tahoe restarts operations at La Arena

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Tahoe restarts operations at La Arena

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

The La Arena mine in Peru

7th September 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX- and NYSE-listed Tahoe Resources has restarted mining operations at the La Arena mine, in Peru, after protestors from a nearby community agreed to a formal dialogue with the company.

Mining operations were suspended for eight days as a result of a protest over the alleged impacts of dust and vibration from blasting activities at La Arena on the La Ramada community.

Advertisement

The suspension, combined with a labour strike in the second quarter, will result in production at La Arena coming in at the lower-end of its guidance for the year, Tahoe said on Friday. The mine is forecast to produce between 160 000 oz and 185 000 oz in 2018.

The dialogue between Tahoe and the La Ramada community is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.475 1.214s - 260pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close