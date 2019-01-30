Syrah hoping to double 2018 production

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Graphite miner Syrah Resources is expecting to more than double production from its Balama project, in Mozambique, in 2019, as production continues to ramp up.

The ASX-listed company was expecting to produce some 250 000 t of natural graphite during 2019, subject to market conditions, with first quarter production targeted at between 45 000 t and 50 000 t.

In the 12 months to December, the Balama project produced 104 000 t of natural graphite, with 33 200 t produced in the December quarter, down from the 38 700 t produced in the September quarter.

Production during the December quarter was impacted by fire damage to the primary classifier unit, which resulted in production being halted in October. A stable ramp-up was achieved in early November.

During the fourth quarter, Syrah sold and shipped some 37 000 t of graphite, compared with the 20 000 t shipped in the third quarter, which the company said on Wednesday reflected an improvement in inventory management and supply chain logistics.

Sales in the full year reached 73 000 t, with an additional 20 000 t of sales orders awaiting shipment at the end of December.