Sweden's Boliden names mines chief Staffas as new CEO

5th February 2018

By: Reuters

STOCKHOLM – Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden said on Monday it had appointed the head of its mines division Mikael Staffas as new CEO at the group from June 1.

Staffas replaces long-standing Boliden CEO Lennart Evrell who said late last year that he would be stepping down in mid-2018.

With a background as a partner at McKinsey & Co, Staffas has worked at Boliden since 2011, first as CFO and later in his current position as head of business area Mines, the smaller of the group's two divisions by sales.

However, the mines division reported a 77% jump in operating earnings in the third quarter, easily eclipsing profits recorded for the bigger Smelters unit.

Edited by: Reuters

