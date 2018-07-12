Superior Lake fast-tracks mine restart

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior base metals developer Superior Lake Resources has announced plans to fast-track the restart of its Superior Lake metals project, in Canada.

The ASX-listed company said that following the completion of a maiden Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource of 2.1-million tonnes, grading 17.7% zinc, 0.8% copper, 0.4 g/t gold and 33.5 g/t silver, the company has also completed an extensive review of historical information at the project, that has given it the confidence to fast-track a restart.

Advertisement



“After an extensive review of the historical information from the operation, we believe we have a significant advantage in comparison to other development assets on a number of levels,” said CEO David Woodall.

“Firstly, significant infrastructure remains in excellent condition surrounding the project while extensive mine development has been established. Both of these elements significantly reduce the initial capital cost, as well as the time before first production.”

Advertisement



Woodall said that, secondly, the historic mining operation successfully trialled long hole open stoping at the Pick Lake deposit, prior to the operation closing due to low metal prices.

“Using this method with cemented paste fill, a technique not previously available, we have identified the most likely mining technique to be used.

“Finally, for more than a decade the operation demonstrated excellent metallurgical recoveries. With advancements in metallurgical technologies over the past 20 years, we believe this could potentially be further improved.”

The project produced some 3.3-million tonnes over an 11-year period, producing 900-million pounds of zinc, 53-million pounds of copper and over 50 000 oz of gold.

Preliminary restart feasibility work is now progressing with the studies on capital and mining on track for the third quarter of this year.