http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.72 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 13.77 Change: -0.02
Au 1225.08 $/oz Change: -2.84
Pt 842.50 $/oz Change: -2.80
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sudan, Turkey sign mining accord for gold, minerals

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sudan, Turkey sign mining accord for gold, minerals

23rd November 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KHARTOUM – Sudan signed an agreement with a State-owned Turkish company on Thursday allowing it to mine for gold and other minerals in Sudan's Red Sea state, a source at the Sudanese petroleum ministry said.

The agreement between Sudan's Geological Authority, which falls under the petroleum ministry, and Turkey's Mineral Research and Exploration General Directorate (MTA) allows two "square" areas in the Red Sea state to be mined, the source told Reuters.

Advertisement

The deal came a day after Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay left the country following a three-day official visit.

Awad Dahia, Sudanese state minister for petroleum, said the deal is the first for MTA outside of Turkey in the field of minerals, and expressed hope that the deal would benefit Sudan economically, according to state news agency SUNA.

Advertisement

Sudan's economy has been struggling since the south of the country seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of its oil output. Sudan sharply devalued its currency in October after the government tasked a body of banks and money changers with setting the exchange rate on a daily basis.

The new system was part of a package of measures aimed at tackling an economic crisis and an acute shortage of foreign currency.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.361 3.04s - 567pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close