http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.52 Change: -0.14
R/$ = 11.90 Change: -0.11
Au 1309.80 $/oz Change: -7.79
Pt 957.00 $/oz Change: -22.83
 
Home / World News / Asia← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Africa|Barrick Gold|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Stratex International|Tethyan Copper|Africa|Pakistan|Saudi Arabia|South Africa|Tanzania|Jabal Sayid Mine|Bob Foster|Tim Livesey
Gold||Africa|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects||Africa|Tanzania||
gold|johannesburg|africa-company|barrick-gold|copper|exploration|mining|project|projects|stratex-international|tethyan-copper|africa|pakistan|saudi-arabia|south-africa|tanzania|jabal-sayid-mine|bob-foster|tim-livesey
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Stratex welcomes geologist Livesey as CEO

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Stratex welcomes geologist Livesey as CEO

1st March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Gold-focused Stratex International on Thursday welcomed CEO Tim Livesey in his new position.

“I am very pleased to be joining Stratex International and am looking forward to working with the team to enhance the value of our existing portfolio and, importantly, to develop some new avenues for exploration.

Advertisement

“The board and management have steered the company through a difficult year; it is now time for us all to focus on developing some new opportunities for exploration and development success, in what we hope will be a more positive market through 2018/19,” Livesey said in a statement.

A geologist by trade, Livesey has been involved in the international exploration and mining industry for three decades. Working on a number of exploration and advanced-stage projects through feasibility to development, he has a broad range of experience including roles in senior management, advanced project development, social licence to operate, government relations and arbitration.

Advertisement

This included the exploration, study and development of several world-class assets, including the Nkomati nickel mine, in South Africa; the Kabanga nickel project, in Tanzania; the Jabal Sayid mine, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Tethyan Copper's Reko Diq copper-gold project, in Pakistan, on which he remains an adviser to Barrick Gold.

Meanwhile, Stratex reported that Dr Bob Foster has resigned from the board.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.727 1.481s - 622pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close