Stratex welcomes geologist Livesey as CEO

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Gold-focused Stratex International on Thursday welcomed CEO Tim Livesey in his new position.

“I am very pleased to be joining Stratex International and am looking forward to working with the team to enhance the value of our existing portfolio and, importantly, to develop some new avenues for exploration.

Advertisement



“The board and management have steered the company through a difficult year; it is now time for us all to focus on developing some new opportunities for exploration and development success, in what we hope will be a more positive market through 2018/19,” Livesey said in a statement.

A geologist by trade, Livesey has been involved in the international exploration and mining industry for three decades. Working on a number of exploration and advanced-stage projects through feasibility to development, he has a broad range of experience including roles in senior management, advanced project development, social licence to operate, government relations and arbitration.

Advertisement



This included the exploration, study and development of several world-class assets, including the Nkomati nickel mine, in South Africa; the Kabanga nickel project, in Tanzania; the Jabal Sayid mine, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Tethyan Copper's Reko Diq copper-gold project, in Pakistan, on which he remains an adviser to Barrick Gold.

Meanwhile, Stratex reported that Dr Bob Foster has resigned from the board.