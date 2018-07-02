Stornoway suspends operations at Renard owing to fire

Quebec diamond mine owner and operator Stornoway Diamond Corporation said on Monday that mining operations at the Renard diamond mine have been temporarily suspended, owing to a forest fire.

On Monday morning, the fire was located 12.6 km south of the mine, but just 3.6 km south of the Clarance and Abel Swallow Airport, and within 100 m of the mine’s access road.

The fire covers an area of 18 km by 6 km and is being fanned by northerly winds; Stornoway said, but added that rain and a change in wind directed was forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours.

While mine facilities were not in immediate danger, the location of the fire meant that access to the site was affected. For precautionary reasons, non-essential staff were evacuated and road deliveries suspended until normal safe working conditions could be re-established, the company said.