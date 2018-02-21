http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1328.99 $/oz Change: -8.75
Pt 995.00 $/oz Change: -5.40
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Construction|Gold|Johannesburg|Financial|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Gwalia Mine|Increased Mining Rates|Bob Vassie|Western Australia|Western Australia
Construction|Gold||Financial|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|||||
construction|gold|johannesburg|financial|mining|project|resources|gwalia-mine|increased-mining-rates|bob-vassie|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

St Barbara proposes new mining method at Gwalia

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

St Barbara proposes new mining method at Gwalia

21st February 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner St Barbara is studying a change in mining and haulage at the Gwalia mine, in Western Australia, to better suit the orebody as the mine deepens.

The new mining method essentially involves a move to “island pillar” methods for narrower lodes with increased mining rates, and matching that with increased haulage rates by moving to hydraulic hoisting.

Advertisement

Announcing the outcomes of the prefeasibility study as part of a medium- and long-term outlook for the Gwalia mine, St Barbara said on Wednesday that the results were encouraging and indicated an opportunity to convert more of the existing mineral resources into mineable ore reserves by increasing mining rates, reducing unit costs and using the existing mill capacity.

The new mining approach, termed Gwalia Mass Extraction (GMX), is assumed to begin in year four, or the 2021 financial year, of a recently completed life-of-mine plan for the operation, which extended the life of Gwalia to 2031, using existing resources and reserves.

Advertisement

A feasibility study of GMX has started and St Barbara said that it aimed to make an investment decision in December this year.

GMX is enabled by the A$100-million Gwalia Extension Project that is currently under construction.

“The adoption of a new approach to mining our orebody will allow the mine to continue strongly past the five-year outlook period, such that Gwalia will continue to be the cornerstone asset for the company and provide us with a stable foundation on which to pursue value-adding growth initiatives,” St Barbara MD and CEO Bob Vassie commented.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.179 0.961s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close