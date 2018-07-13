http://www.miningweekly.com
SSR Mining reports mixed bag in June quarter

13th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – TSX- and New York-listed metals producer SSR Mining Inc has reported a mixed bag from its three operating mines during the three months to June.

Gold production from the Marigold operation increased by more than 15% during the quarter, to 49 436 oz, compared with the 42 960 oz delivered in the previous quarter.

At the Seabee operation, in Canada, gold production declined slightly from the 23 717 oz delivered in the first quarter, to 23 582 oz.

Gold sales from Marigold totalled 46 644 oz during the quarter, while Seabee sold 20 512 oz.

At the Puna operation, in Argentina, SSR Mining produced 954 000 oz of silver during the quarter, compared with the 938 000 oz produced in the previous quarter, while the project also delivered a maiden 1.5-million pounds of zinc in the June quarter.

The zinc concentrate production was produced from stockpiles later in the second quarter.

“Solid performance at each of our operations in the second quarter keeps us well on track for full year production guidance,” said SSR Mining president and CEO Paul Benson.

“With a stronger second half of the year still in front of us, we look forward to delivering into near-term growth."

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

