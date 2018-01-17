South32 Q2 coal output falls as mine outage weighs

http://www.miningweekly.com
17th January 2018

By: Reuters

BENGALURU – Mining group South32's second-quarter metallurgical coal output dropped 43% due to the suspension of operations at its Appin mine, in Australia, over safety concerns, the company said on Wednesday.

Production of coal used in steelmaking fell to 788 000 t in the December quarter from 1.39-million tonnes a year earlier, but was still up 60% on the previous quarter, following a partial restart of the Appin mine in August, South32 said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

