http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.61 Change: -0.12
R/$ = 12.66 Change: -0.20
Au 1303.60 $/oz Change: 6.45
Pt 905.50 $/oz Change: 0.58
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

South32 buys 50% of Queensland met coal project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

South32 buys 50% of Queensland met coal project

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

South32 CEO Graham Kerr

29th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diversified miner South32 has inked a conditional agreement to acquire a 50% interest in the Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project, in Queensland, and to assume control of the operation.

The remaining interest will be held by Aquila Resources, a subsidiary of China BaoWu Steel Group.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the agreement, South32 will pay $106-million up-front on the completion of the transaction, and a further $27-million three years after the transaction. A coal price linked production royalty will also be payable, capped at $80-million.

“We have a long-standing relationship with BaoWu as a supplier of manganese ore and alloy. We are very pleased to be able to further strengthen this relationship by assuming operatorship of Eagle Downs,” South32 CEO Graham Kerr said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He noted that the acquisition would embed an attractive development option within South32’s growing operating footprint and put the company’s strong balance sheet to work in a disciplined manner.

“This high-quality metallurgical coal project benefits from prior investment, which has the potential to support its accelerated development and deliver significant value to both South32 and Aquila,” Kerr said.

The project is fully permitted and is immediately adjacent to BHP’s Peak Downs mine. The project was placed under care and maintenance in late 2015, and currently has a coal resource of 1.12-billion tonnes, of which 67% is in the measured category and 12% in the indicated category.

Following the acquisition, South32 will undertake a final feasibility study to optimise the mine’s design and development, and subject to the findings of this study and the requisite approvals, the company will construct a multi-seam underground longwall metallurgical coal mine and processing plant with a dedicated rail spur and train load-out facility.

Meanwhile, South32 has accepted a new copper/gold project, in Peru, under its strategic alliance agreement with ASX-listed AusQuest.

The Parcoy iron-oxide/copper/gold project will now become the fourth exploration project in Peru to secure both technical and financial support from South32.

The project is some 25 km north of the town of Chala and immediately north-west of the Los Chapitos prospect, where a new copper discovery was recently made.

Under the strategic alliance agreement, South32 will have exclusive rights to AusQuest projects by funding selected projects up to the drilling stage and can elect to spend a further $4-million on each project to earn a 70% interest, with the right to an additional 10% by completing a prefeasibility study.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.209 1.811s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close