http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.90 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.16 Change: 0.01
Au 1313.70 $/oz Change: 3.28
Pt 976.00 $/oz Change: 2.38
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Cape Town|Kimberley|Africa|De Beers|Deputy Mineral Resources|Ekapa Mining|Indaba|Mining|Resources|Underground|Africa|South Africa|Combat Illegal Mining|Historic Mining Areas|Illegal Mining|Godfrey Oliphant
|Africa|Indaba|Mining|Resources|Underground|Africa|||
cape-town|kimberley|africa-company|de-beers|deputy-mineral-resources|ekapa-mining|indaba|mining|resources|underground|africa|south-africa|combat-illegal-mining|historic-mining-areas|illegal-mining|godfrey-oliphant
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

South African government to gradually legalise illegal mining – Oliphant

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

South African government to gradually legalise illegal mining – Oliphant

8th February 2018

By: African News Agency

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

CAPE TOWN – Deputy Mineral Resources Minister Godfrey Oliphant said on Thursday the South African government had taken a decision to gradually regularise the activities of illegal miners on a merit basis.

Illegal mining is prevalent in South Africa, and forms part of an underground economy, with spates of violence between the operators, called "Zama-Zamas" and deaths resulting from accidents underground.

Advertisement

"The only way to minimize and combat illegal mining is to legalize it. We have taken a decision that says where it is safe to do so, let us legalize," Oliphant told delegates at the Mining Indaba.

"We will deal with each situation as it comes. The dangerous ones are in Gauteng because they go underground, they mine the pillars, and as you've seen the number of corpses because they are gangsters as well. People fight for their turf. So that is a difficult one for us."

Advertisement

In the face of an increase in illicit activities, particularly on diamond fields, Oliphant last month struck a deal with Kimberley-based Ekapa Mining, which operates De Beers' historic mining areas, that illegal miners would be allowed to mine about 400 hectares on Ekapa properties. This was on condition that they became legalized and operated within the law.

Edited by: African News Agency

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.944 1.824s - 609pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close