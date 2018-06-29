Slim's Minera Frisco, Goldcorp agree tie-up in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Minera Frisco, a mining company controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Thursday it had struck an exploration agreement in Mexico with a local unit of Canada's Goldcorp in which the two would be equal partners.

The agreement was to explore for, and if possible, exploit minerals in Valle de Mazapil in the northern central state of Zacatecas, Frisco said in a filing. The company did not give further details on the association, or what it was worth.

Advertisement





To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here