http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1308.41 $/oz Change: 8.04
Pt 817.86 $/oz Change: 4.94
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Silver use beyond jewellery has bulls betting on shrinking supply

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Silver use beyond jewellery has bulls betting on shrinking supply

29th January 2019

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

NEW YORK –  Think of it as a potential silver lining for investors. A burgeoning shortage of the precious white metal is promising to boost its price as 2019 rolls out.

Silver surged 9.1% in December, its biggest monthly gain in almost two years. This year, with miners avoiding new projects amid global economic uncertainty, the price could spike as high as $17.50/oz from about $15.36/oz now, according to a Bloomberg survey of 11 traders and analysts.

Advertisement

About 26 000 t of silver is expected to be produced this year, according to estimates by Robin Bhar, a London-based analyst at Societe Generale. That would be the least since 2013, and means global physical demand will top supply for the seventh straight year. It comes as industrial use, ranging from solar cells to computer touch screens and even medicine, is booming.

“Supply growth has started to slow, more than for any other precious metal,” said John LaForge, the head of real assets strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Advertisement

Demand for silver comes from three very distinct uses. Consumers buy silver jewelry and tableware. Investors see silver, like gold, as a hedge buy in volatile times.

Industry, meanwhile, is the most significant user, gathering up about 55% of available silver yearly, compared with about 10 percent for gold. The metal’s high conductivity to electricity and heat, along with its sensitivity to light and anti-bacterial qualities, contributes to literally hundreds of products, skewing the supply-demand formula for precious metals.

The industrial-applications sector will likely boost demand for the metal in 2019, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s analysts Eily Ong and Tobias Nystedt. They see silver with a 50% upside for demand by 2023, compared with 17% for copper and 11% for gold.

Other analysts see more of a balancing act ahead, with the relative strength of the global and US economies playing a significant role.

“While we continue to see uncertainty over global growth persisting, boosting investment demand for precious metals, we remain unconvinced that this relative preference for silver will continue,” analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, including Hui Shan, wrote in a report earlier this month. “With many more industrial uses, silver demand is also more susceptible to slowing global growth.”

The Federal Reserve is also an issue. Silver and gold have been among the best performing assets in the past three months as investors scale back expectations for interest rate hikes in the US amid signs of slowing global growth.

However, the central bank has recently indicated it will monitor data moving forward to decide future monetary policy. If the Fed slows rate increases, it will boost the value of silver and gold; if not, it could drop.

Before late 2018, “there was no love for the metal. Going forward these concerns will be played out throughout the year,” said Maria Smirnova, a Toronto-based portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management, which oversees C$10.3-billion. “There’s been a sea change in investor sentiment that obviously drives precious metals, and silver takes its cues from there."

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.198 0.926s - 260pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close