http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1304.08 $/oz Change: 6.92
Pt 904.22 $/oz Change: -7.54
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sibanye's first-quarter gold production falls on strike impact

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sibanye's first-quarter gold production falls on strike impact

9th April 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Dual-listed Sibanye-Stillwater expects to report gold production of 104 000 oz for the first quarter of this year. That equates to about 90% of what was planned for under the strike conditions and 36% of the gold produced in the first quarter of 2018.

Sibanye on Tuesday warned that unit operating costs and all-in sustaining costs would be negatively impacted on by the lower output.

Advertisement

Employees who are members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union have been on strike at Sibanye's gold operations since November last year.

Meanwhile, Sibanye's attributable South African platinum group metals (PGMs) production for the first quarter is expected to be 234 000 oz of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold. This is in line with guidance.

Advertisement

Its US PGM operations, however, had a slower-than-planned start to the year, with production to reach about 131 000 oz of platinum and palladium. The lower production will result in higher costs for the quarter, but sales were in line with plan. Production at the US operations is expected to return to normal during the second quarter of the year.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.171 0.796s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close