Sibanye-Stillwater wins M&A Advisor award for acquisition of Stillwater

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – JSE-listed Sibanye-Stillwater has received an award for Transaction of the Year for its 2017 acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company at the recent M&A Advisor second annual Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Corporate Growth Awards.

The M&A Advisor awards gala, held in partnership with S&P’s Global Market Intelligence, recognises and celebrates leading corporations, transactions, teams and professionals.

Advertisement



This includes the financial, legal and consulting team members that played a key role in successful corporate development across the (EMEA) region in 2017.

“The recognition by industry experts of the Stillwater acquisition, on behalf of the M&A Advisor, is pleasing,” commented Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman.

Advertisement



He further highlighted that the Stillwater acquisition was transformative, and positions Sibanye as a “truly global precious metals company and was concluded at an opportune time in the platinum-group metals price cycle”.

The Stillwater operations, Froneman added, are already providing valuable geographic and commodity diversification and making a significant financial contribution to the group.