Sibanye among three new ICMM members

The International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), which is dedicated to ensuring a safe, fair and sustainable global mining and metals industry, has accepted precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater as a member company and the Cámara de Minería del Ecuador (CME) and the Canada Mining Innovation Council (CMIC) as member associations.

Following its acquisition of Lonmin, which had been an ICMM member, Sibanye went through the ICMM’s rigorous company membership assessment process to ensure it adheres to the organisation's membership requirements.

"It is a proud moment to be accepted as a member of the ICMM. This confirms our ongoing commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) best practices throughout our business. The membership will also provide us an opportunity to learn, define and share best-in-class mining practices through a common set of international standards," Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman commented on Thursday.

ICMM CEO Tom Butler added that Sibanye would bring to the council its experience of operating in Southern Africa and North America, as well as its knowledge of managing ESG issues unique to gold and platinum-group metals (PGMs) extraction and processing.

Sibanye operates gold and PGM mines in South Africa and platinum and palladium operations in the US.

MEMBER ASSOCIATIONS

The CME was formed in May 1978 to lead the coordination and collective action of the Ecuadorian mining industry and promote best practice within the sector, while the CMIC was established in 2007 and formally incorporated as a Canadian nonprofit corporation in December 2008.

CME president and BHP Ecuador country head Ben Mace commented that Ecuador had become a large-scale mining country and that it was important for the mining industry to align itself with organisations such as the ICMM to ensure foundations were built on responsible mining.

CMIC executive director and CEO Carl Weatherell stated that the CMIC wanted to transform the mining industry in Canada to ensure it significantly reduced its energy and water consumption, as well as the mining industry's overall environmental footprint.

“ICMM, as an international organisation, serves as a catalyst for change through partnerships and innovation. We are excited to begin working with ICMM as a member association in order to accelerate this transformation across the industry.”