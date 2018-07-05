http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1251.79 $/oz Change: -6.24
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -1.04
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sheffield opens Derby office

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sheffield opens Derby office

5th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mineral sands developer Sheffield Resources has officially opened a new office facility in Derby, Western Australia, which will play an important role in supporting the proposed Thunderbird project.

“Thunderbird offers enormous opportunities, and we’ve pledged to the Kimberley community to provide local jobs, training and business opportunities to ensure benefits stay in the Kimberley,” said Sheffield MD Bruce McFadzean.

Advertisement

“The Derby office will be the first point of contact for local community and stakeholder inquiries and will provide support to site for the owners works team.”

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said that it was pleasing to see the private sector show a greater commitment to boosting local content and local jobs in their operations.

Advertisement

“As the Thunderbird project continues to grow, Sheffield Resources will be able to further strengthen its ties to the Kimberley region through the local jobs, training and business opportunities,” the Premier added.

Over its 42-year mine life, Thunderbird is expected to deliver 76 100 t/y of premium zircon, 68 500 t/y of zircon concentrate, 387 800 t/y of ilmenite and 229 800 t/y of titano-magnetite.

Thunderbird will be developed in two stages, with Stage 1 estimated to cost A$271-million to deliver an initial 8.5-million-tonne-a-year operation, doubling to 17-million tonnes a year in the fifth year of operation, for an additional cost of A$195-million.

The project will employ up to 250 people during construction and 280 once operational and is targeting 40% Aboriginal employment in the first eight years of operations.

 

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.212 0.697s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close