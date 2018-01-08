Shanta appoints permanent CFO

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Shanta Gold has appointed Luke Leslie as CFO on a permanent basis, effective January 1.

Leslie was appointed interim CFO in September 2017, after having served as a nonexecutive director of the company since 2012.

Advertisement



"On behalf of the board, I am extremely pleased that Luke has agreed to become Shanta's CFO on a permanent basis. Luke's background in operational turnaround, strategy and mergers and acquisitions has already improved the company's capital investment decision-making process and lowered the company's cost base, delivering annualised savings of $8.7-million,” commented CEO Eric Zurrin.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here