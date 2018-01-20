http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.90 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 12.17 Change: -0.04
Au 1331.72 $/oz Change: -4.73
Pt 1012.50 $/oz Change: -0.51
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Denver|Vancouver|Energy|Energy Fuels|Environment|Nuclear|Power|SECURITY|Ur - Energy|America|Kazakhstan|Russia|United States|Uzbekistan|Nuclear Energy Institute|Carbon-free Electricity|Electricity|Energy Mix|Nuclear Energy|Barrasso|John Barasso|Operations|Colorado|Georgia|Wyoming
|Energy|Environment|Nuclear|Power|SECURITY|||||||Operations|
denver|vancouver|energy|energy-fuels|environment|nuclear|power|security|ur---energy|america|kazakhstan|russia|united-states|uzbekistan|nuclear-energy-institute-facility|carbonfree-electricity|electricity|energy-mix|nuclear-energy|barrasso|john-barasso|operations|colorado|georgia|wyoming
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Senator, uranium producers urge US govt to investigate reliance on imports from Russia

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Senator, uranium producers urge US govt to investigate reliance on imports from Russia

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Duane Daws

20th January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) - US Republican senator for Wyoming John Barasso has called upon the Commerce Department to launch an investigation into the effects of uranium imports on US national security.

"For years, government-owned uranium producers in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have unfairly flooded American markets with cheap uranium. As a result, uranium production in the US has fallen to the lowest levels we have seen since the early 1950s," said Barrasso.

Advertisement

His comments followed a day after American uranium producers Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy on Tuesday submitted a petition to the Commerce Department to investigate the national security effects of uranium imports from foreign state-owned firms in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Ur-Energy and Energy Fuels, both headquartered in Denver, Colorado, are the two main US uranium producers, together supplying more than half of all US uranium in 2017.

Advertisement

According to the Nuclear Energy Institute, nuclear energy provides about 20% of all electricity, and nearly 60% of the carbon-free electricity, generated in the US. Uranium is also the backbone of the US nuclear deterrent and fuels ships and submarines in the US Navy. As recently as 1980, US producers supplied nearly 100% of our domestic uranium needs.

The petition was filed under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows the government to restrict imports for national security reasons.

According to information provided by the US Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, imports of uranium - the fuel for nuclear reactors - from state-subsidised companies in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, provide nearly 40% of US uranium. The US produces less than 5% of the yellowcake it consumes. More than half of US-based uranium production occurs in Wyoming.

America's 99 commercial nuclear power plant reactors are dependent on foreign sources for about 90% of their fuel needs, the committee said.

"America's ability to produce uranium is crucial to power our economy and keep our nation safe. It's not only an energy security issue, it is a national security issue. The Trump administration needs to expedite this investigation and take action to preserve this vital industry."

The US nuclear industry is facing mounting challenges and substantially all plans to build new nuclear plants in the US have been cancelled, except for one in Georgia. The US Energy Information Administration has forecasted nuclear's contribution to the country's energy mix to fall by nearly half by 2050, to 1%.

Uranium prices have been crawling listlessly sideways for several quarters now, as the market deals with less-than-expected demand from nuclear operations and slower-than-expected new builds, all while the market is flooded by too much product.

"Unless steps are taken now to foster a healthy domestic uranium mining industry, the defence stockpiles currently held by the Department of Energy will be depleted, and it is unlikely that domestic producers will have sufficient capabilities to meet our defense needs in the future," the petitioners argued.

Wyoming, Barrasso's home state, is responsible for half of US uranium output.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.3 1.059s - 582pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close