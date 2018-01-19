http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.90 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 12.15 Change: 0.02
Au 1332.10 $/oz Change: 3.98
Pt 1007.00 $/oz Change: 8.93
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Washington|Energy|Energy Fuels|Environment|Mining|Power|SECURITY|Ur - Energy|America|Kazakhstan|Russia|United States|Uzbekistan|Uranium Mining Firms|Uranium Mining Industry|Donald Trump|John Barrasso|Wilbur Ross|Utah|Wyoming|Central Asia
|Energy|Environment|Mining|Power|SECURITY|||||||
washington|energy|energy-fuels|environment|mining|power|security|ur---energy|america|kazakhstan|russia|united-states|uzbekistan|uranium-mining-firms|uranium-mining-industry|donald-trump-person|john-barrasso|wilbur-ross-person|utah|wyoming|central-asia
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Senate environment panel chief backs probe into uranium imports

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Senate environment panel chief backs probe into uranium imports

19th January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

WASHINGTON – The chair of the Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee said on Thursday he wants the Commerce Department to investigate the impacts of uranium imports from Russia and central Asia on national security, backing a request from two US uranium mining firms who filed the petition.

"America’s ability to produce uranium is crucial to power our economy and keep our nation safe," said Republican Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, chair of the panel. "The Trump administration needs to expedite this investigation and take action to preserve this vital industry."

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy filed what is called a 232 petition to the Commerce Department, asking its secretary Wilbur Ross to investigate the effects of uranium imports on national security and for President Donald Trump to use his authority to "adjust imports to ensure the long-term viability of the US uranium mining industry."

The petition comes over a month after the Interior Department reduced the size of two Utah national monuments - Grand Staircase Escalante and Bears Ears - the latter of which has uranium deposits.

Advertisement

Energy Fuels submitted a comment to the Interior Department during its months-long review of national monuments, saying that the Bears Ears designated borders had abutted its existing uranium mines and processing facilities, and that it also contained "many other known uranium and vanadium deposits."

In their petition, the companies pointed out that imports of uranium from state-owned enterprises in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan account for 40% of US demand, while domestic production fulfills less than 5%.

The Commerce Department declined to comment on the petition but if it does launch an investigation, the secretary has 270 days to prepare a report to the president and the president would then have 90 days to act on the secretary’s recommendations.

Wyoming, Barrasso's home state, is responsible for half of US uranium production.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.955 1.716s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close