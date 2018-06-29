http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.02 Change: -0.08
R/$ = 13.76 Change: 0.02
Au 1250.50 $/oz Change: 0.64
Pt 850.50 $/oz Change: -3.31
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Semafo pours first gold at Burkina Faso mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Semafo pours first gold at Burkina Faso mine

29th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX-listed Semafo has completed the first gold pour at its Boungou mine, in Burkina Faso, slightly ahead of the original schedule.

The first pour yielded about 325 oz of gold.

Advertisement

Dry and wet commissioning of the Boungou processing plant are now also complete. The Vertimill and the semiautogenous grinding mill have achieved the designed hourly throughput and grind size.

Semafo expects to declare commercial production at the mine in August.

Advertisement

“The first gold pour at Boungou marks an important milestone in Semafo's growth trajectory as it signals the beginning of a significant increase in production and cash flow.

“This achievement reflects a true team effort that involved the hard work and commitment of our in-house construction team and external contractors, combined with the strong support of our local communities," commented Semafo president and CEO Benoit Desormeaux.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.305 0.998s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close