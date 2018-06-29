Semafo pours first gold at Burkina Faso mine

TSX-listed Semafo has completed the first gold pour at its Boungou mine, in Burkina Faso, slightly ahead of the original schedule.

The first pour yielded about 325 oz of gold.

Dry and wet commissioning of the Boungou processing plant are now also complete. The Vertimill and the semiautogenous grinding mill have achieved the designed hourly throughput and grind size.

Semafo expects to declare commercial production at the mine in August.

“The first gold pour at Boungou marks an important milestone in Semafo's growth trajectory as it signals the beginning of a significant increase in production and cash flow.

“This achievement reflects a true team effort that involved the hard work and commitment of our in-house construction team and external contractors, combined with the strong support of our local communities," commented Semafo president and CEO Benoit Desormeaux.