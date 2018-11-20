http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1224.75 $/oz Change: 4.16
Pt 851.50 $/oz Change: 5.24
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sconi BFS puts $974m pricetag on project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sconi BFS puts $974m pricetag on project

20th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – A bankable feasibility study (BFS) on the Sconi cobalt/nickel/scandium project, in Queensland, has estimated a capital cost of $974-million, ASX-listed Australian Mines told shareholders.

The capital cost estimates included an estimated $730-million for the processing plant, $31-million for the mine construction, $103-million for non-process capital costs and $110-million for contingencies.

Advertisement

The two-million-tonne-a-year project is expected to produce some 8 496 t/y of cobalt sulphate and 53 301 t/y of nickel sulphate over a mine life of 18 years, generating annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $295-million and annual revenues of $512-million.

The BFS estimated a post tax internal rate of return of 15%, and a net present value of $697-million.

Advertisement

“The Sconi BFS demonstrates robust project and financial metrics, with capital cost in-line with Australian Mines’ prediction for the processing plant, while production volumes and specifications are within the range sought by our offtake agreement with SK Innovation,” said Australian Mines MD Benjamin Bell.

“The project also benefits from strong annual revenues across the life-of-mine and a relatively short payback period.”

Australian Mines in December of last year completed the acquisition of the Sconi project, after buying out joint venture partner Metallica Minerals.

“Our acquisition timing proved spot-on and now, two years later, we believe the project is well on track to move to the next stage in project funding negotiations,” said Bell.

“Demand for procuring potential future production from the Sconi project has been high from multiple battery manufacturers and intermediate companies, but as shareholders will be aware, we took the decision back in February to sign a binding offtake agreement with SK Innovation for 100% of the cobalt and nickel to be produced over an initial seven-year agreement period to supply their global electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants.”

Bell said that although not essential to the feasibility of the Sconi project under the parameters of the BFS, Australian Mines continued to pursue research partnerships and marketing opportunities for the scandium oxide that will be produced as a by-product of the plant.

“We believe that the scandium market will continue to grow due to its potential applications for alloys used in the automotive and aerospace industries, where it can deliver lighter components without compromising on strength.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.201 0.754s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close