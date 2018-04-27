http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1317.29 $/oz Change: -6.02
Pt 908.50 $/oz Change: -0.72
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Perth|Copper|Resources|Sandfire Resources|DeGrussa Mine|Maintenance|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Copper|Resources|||Maintenance||
gold|perth|copper|resources|sandfire-resources|degrussa-mine|maintenance|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sandfire reports another strong quarter

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sandfire reports another strong quarter

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

27th April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Copper/gold miner Sandfire Resources has maintained its full year production guidance, on the back of another strong quarter in the three months to March.

Copper production from the DeGrussa mine, in Western Australia, in the quarter under review reached 15 531 t, compared with the 16 263 t produced in the previous quarter, while gold production was up from 8 130 oz to 10 926 oz.

Advertisement

Copper recovery for the quarter was slightly below the previous quarter on the back of miner plant maintenance shut-downs, which were completed in February and March, which resulted in the treatment of lower-grade ores.

A total of 398 985 to of ore, grading 4.3% copper, was milled during the March quarter, with copper recovery averaging 91%, Sandfire said on Friday.

Advertisement

A total of 62 666 t of concentrate, containing 15 180 t of copper and 9 922 oz of gold was sold during the quarter.

Sandfire told shareholders on Friday that targeted copper production for the full 2018 remained unchanged at between 63 000 t and 66 000 oz, with full-year gold production expectations increasing from between 35 000 oz and 38 000 oz to between 38 000 oz and 40 000 oz.

Full year C1 cash operating costs have also been reduced from between $1/lb and $1.05/lb, to between $0.95/lb and $1/lb, reflecting the improved cost performance at the DeGrussa operation, and higher gold production and prices.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.231 0.974s - 315pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close