Sandfire posts another strong quarter

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Copper miner Sandfire Resources is predicting that copper production in the full 2019 will be at the upper end of the guidance of between 63 000 t and 67 000 t, following another strong quarter.

Gold production for the full year was also expected to be at the higher end of the guidance of between 37 000 oz and 40 000 oz, the miner said on Wednesday.

Advertisement



During the three months to December, Sandfire produced 16 888 t of copper and 10 427 oz of gold, compared with the 17 924 t of copper and 11 141 oz of gold delivered in the September quarter.

Sandfire reported that a total of 83 480 t of concentrate, containing 20 047 t of copper and 13 345 oz of gold was sold during the quarter under review, with eight shipments completed from Port Hedland and Geraldton.

Advertisement



Concentrate stocks at the end of the quarter were estimated at 22 500 t containing some 5 500 t of copper.