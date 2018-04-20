Sanctions-hit Russian firms ask government for $1.6bn in liquidity – Interfax

http://www.miningweekly.com
20th April 2018

By: Reuters

MOSCOW – Russian companies hit by US sanctions, including aluminium giant Rusal, have asked for $1.6-billion in liquidity support from the government, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying on Friday.

The US on April 6 imposed sanctions against several Russian entities and individuals, including Rusal and its major shareholder Oleg Deripaska, to punish Moscow for its suspected meddling in the 2016 US election and other alleged "malign activity."

Rusal, the world's second-biggest aluminium producer, has been particularly hard hit as the sanctions have caused concern among some customers, suppliers and creditors that they could be blacklisted too through association with the company.

A "temporary nationalisation" is an option for some sanctions-hit companies, but not Rusal, Siluanov was quoted as saying. He did not name the companies he was referring to.

A Kremlin spokesman had said on Thursday that temporary nationalisation was one of the options for helping Rusal.

According to another news agency, RIA, Rusal has only requested government support with liquidity and with demand for aluminium so far, Siluanov said.

RIA quoted the minister as saying the government was not considering state purchases of aluminium for now.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

